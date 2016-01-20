PARIS Jan 20 Mercedes and Opel
officials will next week face a French panel looking into
the industry in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions
scandal, a panel member told Reuters on Wednesday.
Denis Baupin, a member of parliament and member of the panel
known locally as the Royal Committee, said the German and U.S.
carmakers would face the panel on Jan. 28.
News last week that some Renault cars exceeded
emissions limits hit the French carmaker's share price.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal, after whom the panel takes
its name, told news television channel i<TELE on Wednesday that
other carmakers may have topped emissions limits.
"There are also other brands that exceed the limits. My goal
is to ensure that everyone respects standards and that engines
are tuned to protect the health of the French," Royal said.
(Reporting by Emile Picy and Sophie Louet; Writing by Brian
Love; Editing by Mark Potter)