By David Shepardson and Paul Lienert
| WASHINGTON/DETROIT
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Dec 16 Surging demand for
trucks and SUVs fueled by cheap gasoline is holding back
improvements in U.S. fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions,
a government report due out on Wednesday is expected to show.
The disconnect between consumer demand for larger, less
efficient vehicles and the Obama administration's climate goals
sets up a clash between the auto industry and federal
regulators.
Mark Rosekind, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, said in a Reuters interview last week the
administration will consider automakers' arguments that the
shift away from cars makes it harder to hit the 2025 fleet
average fuel economy target of 54.5 miles (87.7 km) per gallon.
But the landmark agreement announced in France over the
weekend, to transform the world's fossil fuel-driven economy
in bid to arrest global warming, could make a cut in the target
difficult for the U.S. government to accept.
"Unfortunately there have been too many decisions that are
made - 'Oh, prices went down, it's OK again,'" said Rosekind.
said. "No, it's not."
Consumers are responding to signals from gas pumps, where a
combination of relatively low taxes - federal gasoline taxes
have not gone up since 1993 - and oil unleashed by hydraulic
fracturing or fracking have pushed U.S. gasoline prices to an
average of just over $2 a gallon - the lowest level in six
years.
In November, fuel efficiency of vehicles purchased fell
sharply to 25 mpg - down 0.8 mpg from a peak in August 2014,
said University of Michigan researcher Michael Sivak, who tracks
fuel efficiency.
Nearly 59 percent of U.S. vehicle sales this year have been
of sport-utility vehicles, pickup trucks or other larger
vehicles, up from 54 percent last year, according to industry
consultant Autodata Corp.
Toyota Motor Corp says within two years its RAV4
SUV will displace the Camry mid-size car as its top-selling
model in the United States.
Wednesday's report from the Environmental Protection Agency
is likely to show that trucks are becoming more efficient, but
those gains are largely being offset by the shift in some buyers
from cars to trucks.
Automotive fuel efficiency rules are a cornerstone of
President Barack Obama's climate policy. The administration has
said better fuel efficiency will cut 6 billion metric tons of
greenhouse gases over the lifetime of the vehicles sold between
2012 and 2025. That is more than the total amount of carbon
dioxide emitted by the U.S. economy in 2010, the administration
has said.
The fuel economy rules for 2017-2025 will cost the industry
$157.3 billion, according to Obama administration estimates, but
would save consumers as much as $488 billion at the pump
assuming gas prices average $3.53.
However, those goals are at risk. Federal regulators and
California are working on a report, due in mid-2016, that will
set the terms of bargaining with automakers over whether
efficiency standards for a final 2022-2025 period should be
eased, stay the same or made tougher.
Automakers have met with regulators in recent months for
day-long individual meetings to talk about their confidential
future product portfolios and discussed how they plan to comply
with the fuel efficiency increases.
"There is a huge gap looming between government projections
and consumer purchases of highly fuel-efficient vehicles," said
Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of Automobile
Manufacturers - the trade association representing major
automakers.
The industry group is pushing proposals to allow automakers
to get greenhouse emissions credits for adding technologies that
could help avert crashes.
Environmentalists say automakers are not doing enough to cut
greenhouse gas emissions.
"They are driving up oil consumption and pollution and
putting at risk U.S. compliance with the Paris global warming
agreement," said Daniel Becker, director of the Safe Climate
Campaign.
Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said he is not
betting on relief. "I'm not expecting it to become easier," he
said earlier this year.
(Writing by David Sherpardson; Editing by Joseph White and Tom
Brown)