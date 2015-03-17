BRUSSELS, March 17 All new cars sold in the
European Union from March 2018 will have to be equipped with
technology to contact emergency services in the case of an
accident.
The European Parliament's Internal Market and Consumer
Protection Committee voted 26-3 on Tuesday in favour of draft EU
rules to mandate eCall technology, which would call the EU-wide
112 emergency number automatically if a car crashed.
The vote confirmed a deal approved by the EU's 28 member
states earlier in March setting out obligations for car
manufacturers. The rules are likely to become law after a vote
by the full European Parliament in April.
Separate rules entered into force in June 2014, requiring EU
members to ensure they have the infrastructure required to
handle eCalls by October 2017.
Some car manufacturers already have comparable systems in
place, such as General Motors' OnStar service in the
United States and Canada which can summon emergency services
after an incident.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)