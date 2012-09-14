Sept 14 It's not clear whether the weak European
automotive market is stabilizing, but executives in the industry
are talking more than ever about reducing capacity to match the
lower demand in that region, a top General Motors
official said on Friday.
GM's Opel unit in Europe has lost $16 billion over the past
12 years and the U.S. automaker has pushed for change at the
business. That has included the ouster of the unit's chief
executive as well as reducing the number of temporary and
contract employees, and cutting the hours of workers at some
plants.
However, the drop in industry sales brought on by the euro
zone debt crisis has only put more pressure on GM.
"The issues in Europe are not just issues of the General
Motors business in Europe," GM Chief Financial officer Dan
Ammann said at a Morgan Stanley conference in New York. "There
are the issues of the European industry."
Ammann said it was too soon to know whether the European
auto market has stabilized or might even get worse. "Too soon to
make a call," he said, adding it depended on the market or
country.
The Morgan Stanley analyst hosting GM at the event, Adam
Jonas, last week issued a research note in which he said it was
time for GM to cut ties with Opel. GM has said
it has no plans to dump Opel.
Auto industry executives are talking more than ever about
the need to reduce capacity in the region to match the lower
demand, Ammann said. But he added that closing plants takes time
as they are tied so closely to longer product life cycles.
"We see a greater level of at least discussion activity
around that today than we've seen in any period in recent
history," he said at the conference, which was webcast.
"People are coming to grips with the fact that there has to
be over time a fundamental adjustment to capacity or
miraculously somehow volumes have to improve, which I think in
the current economic environment no one is placing a bet on
right now," Ammann added.
GM's alliance with French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
"remains essentially on track."
Despite GM's struggles in the region, Ammann said the U.S.
automaker remains committed to rolling out new products, citing
the "critical" launches later this year of the Opel Mokka small
SUV and Opel Adam minicar. He said the product portfolio in the
region "is in really strong shape."
As for GM's mainstream Chevrolet brand in Europe, Ammann
reiterated that it draw different buyers than the Opel brand. He
also said Chevy will increase its market share in the region
this year and there were opportunities to continue that trend
going forward.
In answer to a question, Ammann declined to reveal whether
the Chevy brand is profitable in Europe. He would only say GM
sees "a good financial opportunity for Chevrolet in Europe."