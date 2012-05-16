FRANKFURT May 16 Alliance partners Renault and Nissan suffered a dismal April sales month in the western European car market even as the market shrank at a slightly slower rate of 7.2 percent, data published on Wednesday showed.

The two core brands saw registrations of new cars collapse in the original 15 European Union countries, plus western markets like Switzerland, according to figures from European auto industry association ACEA.

Nissan maintained stable demand in the first quarter, but saw its sales in the region plunge by 21.1 percent in April.

Renault meanwhile took another drubbing in the marketplace with a 17.1 percent drop in new registrations, although this was an improvement over even weaker months this year.

Its low cost brand Dacia experienced a more moderate decline in April.

General Motors' loss-making Opel-Vauxhall unit was no better, with volumes shrinking by 17.3 percent last month.

The Toyota and Fiat brands also booked a double-digit decline in new car registrations. Volkswagen registrations were 9 percent lower in April.

Apart from further gains in premium names like Mercedes-Benz , BMW or Audi, Citroen offered a rare bright spot with a near 5 percent increase.

Although far smaller in market share, Korean-built cars continued to grow quickly. Kia volumes soared nearly 21 percent while GM saw demand grow over 17 percent for its Chevrolets imported to Europe from Korea.

While western Europe's new car market declined by 7.2 percent last month, wider demand in Europe including the 11 new EU member states eased by 6.5 percent.

No calendar day adjustments were necessary in April.

For the first four months, registrations of new cars fell 7.1 percent to 4.49 million vehicles in the EU and European Free Trade Association countries that include Switzerland and Norway.

This made the area the second largest market after the 4.64 million sold in the United States and ahead of the 4.22 million in China, according to data provided by German auto industry association VDA.