By Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Jan 9 Audi, the premium car
brand of Volkswagen, posted record sales in 2011 as
demand for luxury cars in China and Russia helped it gain ground
on bigger rivals like BMW and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz.
Audi on Monday unveiled sales growth of 19.2
percent for last year, outpacing 12.8 percent for the BMW brand
and 8.0 percent at Daimler's luxury brand.
The VW unit sold 1.30 million cars in the year, compared
with 1.38 million BMWs and 1.26 million at Mercedes-Benz.
Audi wants to dethrone BMW as the world's number one premium
car maker by 2015 through powering ahead in China and the United
States, the world's biggest luxury car market.
BMW is betting on the same thing and believes demand in
these two key markets will keep it ahead of the pack.
BMW finance chief Friedrich Eichiner said last week he
expected the global market for premium cars to grow at more than
8 percent this year, more than twice as fast as the overall car
market.
Credit Suisse analyst Arndt Ellinghorst raised his
target price on BMW shares to 76 euros from 72 euros, saying he
expects premium car makers to come out ahead this year as the
gap between the strong and the weak widens further.
"Globalisation of demand and the emergence of wealth in
emerging markets have widened the gap between global players
with strong brand equity and weak domestically-dependent
brands," Ellinghorst said in a note on Monday.
GROWTH ABROAD
Audi, BMW and Daimler all sell more than half of their cars
in Europe, but soaring growth rates in faster-growing markets
such as China, the United States, Latin America and Russia are
decreasing their dependence on their home market.
Audi's sales in China jumped by about 37 percent in 2011 and
were up a hefty 62 percent in December alone. In the United
States, sales grew by 15.7 percent.
BMW grabbed the top spot in the U.S. luxury car market last
year, edging out Toyota's Lexus and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz.
BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer earlier said in a
newspaper interview that he was "very optimistic about the U.S.
market's growth prospects", after the German carmaker's sales
there grew by almost 15 percent in 2011.
Reithofer's comments come as the Detroit Auto Show opens on
Monday, where car makers are showing off upcoming models such as
Cadillac's ATS, with which General Motors is squarely
targeting BMW's new 3 Series.
One in three BMWs sold is a 3 Series, and the new car is
crucial for BMW to fend off rivals Mercedes-Benz and Audi
, the premium brand of Volkswagen.
Nonetheless, German car association VDA's President Matthias
Wissmann said in Detroit on Monday that he expects German
carmakers's sales in the United States to grow faster than the
overall U.S. auto market.