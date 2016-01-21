(Adds more on forecasts, emissions scandal)
BRUSSELS Jan 21 European car sales growth is
likely to slow to about 2 percent in 2016 after a sharp recovery
in southern nations last year, the European Automobile
Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Thursday.
ACEA President Dieter Zetsche, who is also chief executive
of Daimler, said the market was moving in the right
direction after several rocky years following the 2008 financial
crisis, but that sales remained below the 2007 pre-crisis peak
of 15.5 million cars.
New passenger car registrations in Europe rose 9.3 percent
in 2015, with an increase of 20.9 percent in Spain and 15.8
percent in Italy and expansion in Britain, France and Germany of
between 5 and 7 percent.
"For 2016 we anticipate a much more modest sale increase for
both passenger cars and commercial vehicles," Zetsche told a
news conference.
"We expect car sales to go up by around 2 percent, reaching
roughly 14 million units."
The ACEA study, conducted by IHS Automotive, sees some
weakening in northern Europe, slowing growth in Spain, but still
decent rises in France, Germany and Italy.
Zetsche recognised that the industry had been hit by the
Volkswagen scandal over vehicle emissions, but said this should
not be confused with debate over closing the gap between the
performance of cars in the real world and in test conditions.
"It is not the same but I understand there is a big
confusion out there. We definitely want to see clear
regulation," he said.
The European Parliament last week postponed a planned vote
on new car pollution limits until the first week of
February.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel
and Jason Neely)