DETROIT Nov 8 U.S. sales of plug-in electric
and hybrid vehicles are rising, but they won't gain real
traction until manufacturers lower prices and demonstrate clear
economic benefits, market researcher J.D. Power and Associates
said in a study released on Thursday.
Sales of plug-in vehicles, such as General Motors Co's
Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Motor Co's Leaf, rose
to 37,361 through October, but that represents only 0.3 percent
of total industry sales.
One reason these "green" cars have not lured more consumers
is the hefty price premium -- an average $10,000 for pure
electrics and $16,000 for plug-in hybrids, Power said in its
inaugural Electric Vehicle Ownership Experience Study.
The standard 2013 Prius hybrid vehicle from Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp, for example, has a base price of $24,995,
while the plug-in version lists for $32,795.
The Volt, the country's best-selling plug-in model with
cumulative sales of 19,309 this year, starts at $39,995, but has
been available to consumers in recent months at special lease
rates.
"There is still a disconnect between the reality of the cost
of an EV and the cost savings that consumers want to achieve,"
said Neal Oddes, senior director of Power's green practice.
Based on the cost differential between electricity and
gasoline, it takes an average 6.5 years to recoup the $10,000 EV
price premium and 11 years to recoup the $16,000 plug-in hybrid
price premium, Power estimated.
Before the price of such vehicles can come down, Oddes said,
battery manufacturers will have to make a "technological quantum
leap" in order to reduce the cost of battery packs, typically
the most expensive part of an electric car.
Driving range and availability of battery charging stations
outside the home remain among customers' chief concerns,
according to the study, which polled 7,600 respondents in
October.