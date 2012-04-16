DETROIT, April 16 Electric vehicles in the
United States save money on fuel and are less polluting than
most gasoline-powered vehicles, even in places where electricity
is made by burning coal, the Union of Concerned Scientists said
in a report released on Monday.
"Drivers should feel confident that owning an electric
vehicle is a good choice for reducing global warming pollution,
cutting fuel costs, and slashing oil consumption," said Don
Anair, a senior engineer on UCS's clean vehicles program.
UCS said the study is the first to analyze emissions from
vehicles charged on a power grid of electricity made from fuels
such as coal and natural gas.
According to the report, written by Anair, owners of
electric vehicles can save $750 to $1,200 a year based on 11,000
miles of driving, compared to drivers of a gasoline-powered
vehicle that gets 27 miles per gallon at $3.50 per gallon.
For every 50 cent rise in the price of a gallon of gasoline,
an EV driver can save an extra $200 annually, the report said.
The full report is here.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall)