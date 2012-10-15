Oct 15 Fisker Automotive, the hybrid sports-car
startup backed by venture investors and the U.S. government,
said production of its next model, the Atlantic sedan, has been
pushed back to late 2014 or 2015.
Fisker, in a presentation Monday afternoon to investors,
said the mid-size gasoline-electric car is now scheduled to
enter the pre-production state in 2014.
The California carmaker said it has sold 2,000 of its
$100,000-plus Karma hybrid sports cars since production started
last year in Finland.
The Atlantic, whose target base price is $55,000, has been
scheduled to be built at a former General Motors plant in
Wilmington, Delaware.
Plans for the Atlantic were put on hold after the Department
of Energy earlier this year froze more than $335 million of a
$529 million government loan to the company.
Fisker has raised $1.2 billion from private investors since
it was founded in 2007.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Gary
Hill)