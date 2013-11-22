By Deepa Seetharaman and Timothy Gardner
DETROIT Nov 22 Fisker Automotive, the moribund
maker of the Karma plug-in hybrid sports cars that was backed
with a loan by the U.S. government, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Friday after lengthy efforts by
investors to salvage the company.
The filing comes after the Anaheim, California-based company
agreed to sell itself to an investor group, Hybrid Technology
LLC. The group bought a loan extended by the U.S. Department of
Energy, originally worth $168 million, for $25 million.
In all, the DOE has recouped about $53 million on its $192
million investment in Fisker.
In a statement, Hybrid Technology said the purchase of the
government loan was the first step toward eventually restarting
production and sale of the Karma, which Fisker has not built in
about 18 months, and the development of other hybrid-electric
vehicles.
"As we continue to examine Fisker's opportunities, we will
be making decisions about the structure and footprint of the new
business," a spokeswoman for Hybrid Technology, Caroline
Langdale, said in a statement.
Although the design of the Karma drew rave reviews, it had
many quality problems that hurt the company's image and drained
its cash. In April, Fisker fired most of its staff to save cash
following an unsuccessful search for a buyer.
Its financial woes left Fisker unable to repay millions in
outstanding bills to suppliers, the DOE and others. The DOE put
the loan up for auction in mid-October.
A subsidiary of Hybrid Technology, Hybrid Tech Holdings LLC,
is purchasing Fisker's assets and will provide $8 million in
debtor-in-possession financing.
Fisker won a $529 million loan in 2009 as part of the Obama
administration's effort to boost advanced vehicle development in
the United States.
But the DOE froze Fisker's credit line in mid-2011 after the
company missed certain performance targets. Fisker's struggles
also fueled Republican criticism of the DOE's role in promoting
green cars.