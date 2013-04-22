* DOE sweeps Fisker account for $21 mln to apply to loan
* Fisker won $529 mln loan in 2009; Drew down $192 mln
* Fisker did not pay loan payment due to DOE Monday
* Announcement comes before congressional hearing on Fisker
By Deepa Seetharaman
April 22 The U.S. Department of Energy took $21
million from cash-strapped Fisker Automotive on April 11 that
will go toward repaying nearly $200 million in loans extended to
the automaker under a U.S. program to spur advanced vehicle
development.
"The department recouped the company's approximately $21
million reserve account -- funds that came from the company's
sales and investors, not our loan- and will apply those funds to
the loan," DOE spokeswoman Aoife McCarthy said on Monday.
Fisker, maker of the $100,000-plus Karma plug-in hybrid
sports car, owes the U.S. government about $192 million that was
part of a $529 million loan that the automaker won in 2009 under
the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program.
Fisker was expected to make the first payment on that loan
on Monday, but a DOE official speaking on the condition of
anonymity said Fisker missed the deadline.
A Fisker spokesman was not immediately available to comment
on the DOE's announcement on Monday. Two sources said Monday's
payment amounted to $10 million. Neither the DOE nor Fisker has
confirmed that figure.
Before the DOE swept its account, Fisker had less than $30
million in cash on hand and was struggling to conserve enough
cash to avoid breaching a covenant in its pact with the DOE,
sources familiar with the company previously said.
Fisker's cash crunch has forced the company to take a series
of steps to stay afloat including overhaul its management and
search for a buyer in China. The company also hired law firm
Kirkland & Ellis to prepare a possible bankruptcy filing.
Earlier this month, Fisker fired three-quarters of its staff
earlier this month to conserve cash.
HEARING ON APRIL 24
The announcement comes two days before the House Oversight
and Government Reform Committee holds a hearing on the DOE's
decision to award a loan to the automaker.
Henrik Fisker, who helped found the company and abruptly
resigned from Fisker last month, will testify at the April 24
hearing titled "Green Energy Oversight: Examining the Department
of Energy's Bad Bet on Fisker Automotive." Co-founder Bernhard
Koehler will also give testimony.
In mid-2011, the DOE quietly froze Fisker's loan after the
company fell short of several financial and sales targets.
"Using the safeguards we write into our loan agreements, the
Department stopped disbursing on the loan in June 2011 after the
company fell short of the aggressive milestones that we had
established as a condition of the loan," McCarthy added.
Fisker has said in the past that it is seeking a strategic
alliance or partnership. Investors and company executives are
scrambling to search for sources of capital to pay for Fisker's
turnaround, but no such deals have transpired.
In the past, Fisker has held talks with more than half a
dozen automakers, including Geely, the owner of Sweden's Volvo;
state-owned Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Fiat SpA.
But none of the prospective buyers has been willing to
assume the terms of the DOE loans.