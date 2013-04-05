DETROIT, April 5 Fisker Automotive, the
struggling hybrid sports car maker, terminated most of its
rank-and-file employees at a Friday morning meeting at its
Anaheim, California, headquarters, according to a source who
attended the meeting.
About 160 employees are affected, the source said.
Fisker will retain about 53 senior managers and executives,
the source said, primarily to pursue buyers for the company's
assets.
The remaining Fisker executives also are continuing
negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy, the source
said. The company hopes to renegotiate a DOE loan payment that
is due on April 22.
A call to Fisker's Anaheim office was not answered.