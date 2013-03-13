DETROIT, March 13 Henrik Fisker, founder of
green-car start-up Fisker Automotive Inc, has resigned as
chairman, citing "several major disagreements" with top
management on business strategy.
Fisker announced his departure on Wednesday in an email
statement. He declined to describe the nature of the
disagreements that prompted him to leave the company, which is
backed by loans from the U.S. Department of Energy.
He told Reuters in a brief telephone interview that it was a
"very tough" decision to make. Fisker's departure comes as the
automaker is looking to sell a stake and strike up a strategic
partnership with one of two Chinese automakers.