By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, March 13 The founder and executive
chairman of Fisker Automotive Inc resigned from the
cash-strapped "green car" startup on Wednesday, saying he was at
odds with the automaker's top executives over business strategy.
Henrik Fisker's abrupt exit comes at a sensitive time for
the company, which has not produced a car since last July and is
looking for a financial backer to buy a stake and help build its
second model, the Atlantic plug-in hybrid.
"The main reasons for his resignation are several major
disagreements that Henrik Fisker has with the Fisker Automotive
executive management on the business strategy," according to an
email from Henrik Fisker announcing his departure.
He declined to describe the nature of the disagreements that
prompted him to leave the company, which he founded with Barny
Koehler in 2007 shortly before a deep recession in the United
States undercut consumer demand for vehicles.
It is unclear how the departure of the Danish-born Fisker,
49, will affect the company's search for a partner. The company
is weighing bids from two Chinese automakers: Geely, the owner
of Sweden's Volvo, and state-owned Dongfeng Motor Group Co
, sources have said.
In a statement, Fisker Automotive said the departure would
not prompt a change in the company's strategy.
"The company has a strong and experienced management team
and its strategy has not changed," the company said in a
statement. "Mr. Fisker's departure is not expected to impact the
company's pursuit of strategic partnerships and financing."
Finding a partner would lend the company credibility after
the rocky and delayed introduction of its flagship plug-in
hybrid sports car, the Karma, which starts at $103,000.
The delay in bringing the Karma to market prompted the U.S.
Department of Energy to bar the company from drawing down the
rest of its $529 million federal loan.
The resulting cash crunch made it tough for the company to
meet what Chief Executive Tony Posawatz described as an "overly
ambitious and aggressive" business plan.
"He started something with a great idea but it just hasn't
been able to get to that next level," AutoPacific analyst Dave
Sullivan said, of Henrik Fisker.
"They've been sitting idle long enough," Sullivan added. "If
there's any hope of wanting to save the company, now is the time
to step down and let the experts revive the company."
EXIT COULD HAVE 'DIRE' EFECT
But Kelley Blue Book analyst Jack Nerad said Fisker's
departure may have "dire" consequences to a possible deal with a
strategic investor. He added that the move raises questions
about the company's future product line.
"There have been so many people passing through the
executive suite there that it's hard to imagine that there's
been much continuity in terms of product development," he said.
Fisker's exit is the most high-profile departure from the
automaker, which has seen considerable turnover among its top
ranks for more than a year.
He told Reuters in a brief telephone interview that leaving
was a "very tough" decision. When asked if he would be an
adviser to the automaker, Fisker said, "there have been no
discussions at this point."
In early 2012, Fisker stepped down as chief executive,
giving that role to former Chrysler Group LLC CEO Tom LaSorda.
LaSorda left in August, handing the reins to Posawatz, a former
General Motors Co engineer.
The former BMW and Aston Martin designer has been
hailed for the look of the company's flagship Karma, a plug-in
hybrid that counts pop singer Justin Bieber and actor Leonardo
DiCaprio as owners.
But he also faced criticism for what some industry experts
perceived as a lack of experience beyond designing vehicles,
AutoPacific's Sullivan and other analysts said.
"This guy is not a businessman," Joseph Phillippi, principal
of AutoTrends Consulting, said. "This is a guy who basically
drew cars for a living. And that's a hell of a lot different."