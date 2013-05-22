DETROIT May 22 China's largest auto parts maker and a boutique car company led by former General Motors Co executive Bob Lutz have offered $20 million to buy "green" carmaker Fisker Automotive, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Wanxiang and VL Automotive are looking to buy Fisker, which has not built a car since July, through a prepackaged bankruptcy deal. A separate team of investors is looking to buy out the U.S. Department of Energy's position in Fisker.

A spokesman for VL Automotive declined to comment. Pin Ni, president of Wanxiang's U.S. division, and representatives for Fisker were not immediately available to comment.

Since 2007, Fisker has raised $1.2 billion in private funds and owes the DOE about $171 million in loans.