DEARBORN, Mich May 21 Ford Motor Co sees
most of its corporate sales growth over the next decade coming
from the Asia Pacific region despite the recent slowdown in
China auto demand, a top executive said Thursday.
"When I take a look at Ford's growth over the next five to
10 years, we believe roughly 60 percent of the growth will be in
the Asia Pacific region," said Dave Schoch, president of Ford's
Asia Pacific region.
Ford's Asia Pacific sales in the first quarter totaled $2.3
billion, or 6.8 percent of the company's total.
China and India will be the big engines for growth, Schoch
said. Ford sees China industry sales hitting 32 million vehicles
in 2020, up from 23 million in 2013, and doubling to 6 million
in India in the same period.
Schoch said Ford believes 7 percent industry growth is
sustainable in China despite the recent slowdown.
Ford, General Motors Co and Volkswagen
have recently cut vehicle prices in China in response to the
market. Ford's Explorer SUV is now more than 8 percent cheaper.
A slowing economy has weighed on domestic auto demand in
China, leading to a 0.5 percent drop in April sales, and foreign
car makers are facing more intense competition from their
Chinese rivals, especially with SUVs.
Ford's April sales in China inched up 0.1 percent.
Nevertheless, foreign automakers continue to pour money into
factories in the world's largest auto market.
Schoch affirmed comments made last month by Executive
Chairman Bill Ford that the U.S. automaker would slow production
if market demand dictates that. Schoch said the company took
such actions in the first quarter, but noted that they were
immaterial and declined to give details.
Ford's joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co
Ltd said last month it would take over and upgrade a
northeast China factory in a $1.1 billion deal that would
increase Changan Ford's annual China production by 200,000
vehicles next year. Schoch said Ford hopes to close that deal in
about a month. That deal followed Ford's March launch of a new
factory in eastern China's Hangzhou, with an annual capacity of
250,000 vehicles.
Ford also has grand ambitions for its luxury Lincoln brand
in China, including plans to grow its dealership count from 14
now to 25 by year-end and 60 by the end of 2016, Schoch said.
