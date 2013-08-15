Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
DETROIT Aug 15 Ford Motor Co will lower the fuel economy rating on its C-Max hybrid later on Thursday following complaints from consumers and industry experts that its mileage fell short of claims, a person familiar with the matter said.
Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, faces several class action lawsuits that allege it overstated the gas mileage on its hybrids. Last month, Ford offered a free software update to boost their real-world economy, which was advertised at 47 miles per gallon.
The source declined to be named because the matter is confidential.
A Ford spokesman declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could not be immediately reached.
Consumer Reports magazine said last year that the Ford C-Max and Fusion hybrids fell far short of their promised fuel economy in road tests.
Ford has said that aggressive driving, hot and cold weather and battery performance have an outsized effect on a hybrid's gas mileage when compared to gas-powered vehicles.
Last year, Ford said U.S. fuel economy tests for hybrids may need to be changed to reflect their sensitivity.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
