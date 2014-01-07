Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
DETROIT Jan 7 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally will not take a job at software giant Microsoft Corp and will remain at the U.S. automaker through at least this year, according to the Associated Press.
A person close to the matter told Reuters Mulally is no longer under consideration for the top job at Microsoft.
Mulally, in an interview with the AP, said he wants to end the Microsoft speculation "because I have no other plans to do anything other than serve Ford."
When the AP asked whether his comments should end concerns from investors about his exit, Mulally said: "You don't have to worry about me leaving."
Ford spokesman Jay Cooney confirmed the comments. After news of the interview, Ford shares rose 1.3 percent in extended trade, while Microsoft shares fell 1.1 percent.
Several prominent Microsoft investors had campaigned behind the scenes for Mulally to succeed Microsoft's retiring CEO Steve Ballmer. But Mulally's candidacy for the job attracted considerable media attention that overshadowed Ford's product-related announcements, such as the roll-out of the new Mustang.
This frustrated Ford's board of directors, people familiar with the matter said.
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.