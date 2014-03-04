Mar 4 Federal safety investigators said on
Tuesday they have closed an investigation that could have led to
a recall of about 1.6 million Ford Motor Co sedans and
crossover vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
investigated Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan sedans and Ford
Escape and Mercury Mariner crossovers from model years 2009 to
2013 after receiving reports of possible fuel system problems
that could cause a sudden loss of engine power.
NHTSA received about 12,000 complaints on the issue, most of
them first reported to Ford. There was one report of an injury
but no crashes or deaths related to the issue, NHTSA records
show.
The agency said closing the investigation did not constitute
a finding that a safety-related defect does not exist.
During the investigation, Ford and its suppliers updated the
powertrain control module software, developed a remedy and
announced a "special customer satisfaction program," that
extends the electronic throttle body warranty to up to 10 years
or 150,000 miles.
The electronic throttle body is part of the engine's fuel
delivery system.
Customers will be notified by their Ford dealers, who will
reprogram the powertrain control module.