DEARBORN, Michigan, July 11 Ford Motor Co's
European chief Stephen Odell on Thursday said that the
industry production cuts of 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles in
Europe that have occurred or are announced still leave output
well above demand.
Ford estimates that Europe's auto industry after those cuts
are realized will still be making at least 4 million vehicles a
year more than market demand.
Odell told reporters at company headquarters that Ford is
maintaining its sales forecast of 13.5 million vehicles in 19
Western Europe nations.
Ford's sales in those 19 markets for June were 6.4 percent
higher than a year ago, while the overall industry saw a drop of
6.6 percent in new vehicle sales, Odell said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)