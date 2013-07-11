DEARBORN, Michigan, July 11 Ford Motor Co's
European chief Stephen Odell on Thursday said that the
industry production cuts of 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles in
Europe that have occurred or are announced still leave output
well above demand.
Ford estimates that Europe's auto industry, after those cuts
are realized, will still be making at least 4 million vehicles a
year - more than market demand.
Ford expects to lose $2 billion in Europe in 2013. In late
October, Ford said it would close three plants and cut 6,200
jobs in Europe by 2014.
Odell told reporters at company headquarters that Ford is
maintaining its sales forecast of 13.5 million vehicles in 19
Western Europe nations.
Ford's sales in those 19 markets for June were 6.4 percent
higher than a year ago, while the overall industry saw a drop of
6.6 percent in new vehicle sales, Odell said.
Ford's European plan calls for it to maintain its 7.9
percent market share in Europe this year and post profits in the
region by mid-decade. In June, Ford's European market share was
8.2 percent, up 1 percentage point from last June.
Ford said that June was the third straight month that it
made year-on-year sales gains.