DETROIT Aug 20 Ford Motor Co plans to
introduce a new hybrid gasoline-electric car in late 2018 to
compete against the best-selling Toyota Prius, two sources with
knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters on Wednesday.
The compact car will be Ford's first "dedicated" hybrid -
that is a vehicle designed to be marketed exclusively as a
hybrid, rather than a variation of an existing gasoline model,
such as the automaker's Fusion hybrid, the sources said. The
as-yet-unnamed vehicle will be built just outside Detroit, .
The sources said Ford eventually could offer several
different body styles of the new hybrid, as Toyota does with the
Prius. There would be different versions of the car's
gasoline-electric drivetrain, including a more expensive plug-in
model that can be recharged from an electrical outlet.
The new Ford hybrid is expected to arrive as a 2019 model,
roughly 21 years after the introduction of the original Prius in
Japan. Toyota is planning to unveil its fourth-generation Prius
late next year, the sources said.
Ford spokesman Chris Preuss on Wednesday said the company
doesn't comment on speculation about future products.
Ford plans to build the new hybrid at its Wayne assembly
plant in southeastern Michigan, at an annual rate of about
120,000, the sources said.
Some of the hybrid technology, including electric motors,
controllers and batteries, will be adapted from Ford's current
hybrid models, although the dedicated 2019 model is expected to
provide better fuel economy and range than today's hybrids.
The 2019 model, which carries the internal code C240, will
be built on Ford's new C2 global compact architecture, which
also will underpin the next-generation Focus and Escape, the
sources said.
Ford, like other major global automakers, has been investing
heavily in hybrid technology to meet increasingly stringent
emissions and fuel economy standards in North America, Europe
and Asia. But consumer demand for hybrids hasn't come close to
meeting the industry's sales projections.
Sales of the Chevrolet Volt, General Motors' widely
advertised plug-in hybrid, have been just 10,635 vehicles
through the first seven months of this year, down 9 percent from
a year ago, despite heavy dealer discounts.
Sales of Ford's C-Max hybrid are down 29 percent in the
first seven months, to 16,444. Sales of its Fusion hybrid are up
24 percent, to 31,092, but still only account for one in every
six Fusions sold in the U.S.
Prius, which has been sold in North America since 2000,
remains the leading hybrid in global markets. Its U.S. sales in
the first seven months of this year are down 11 percent to
127,776. Last year, worldwide sales of the Prius topped 400,000.
Part of the success of Prius has been attributed to Toyota's
efforts to build its "green" car into a branded family of
different hybrid models, from the tiny Prius C hatchback to the
van-like Prius V. Prices start at just under $20,000.
The Volt has been hampered by its higher sticker price. Even
after a $5,000 price cut a year ago, the base model starts at
just over $35,000, although Chevrolet dealers continue to offer
discounts of up to $6,000 on that, as well as zero-interest
financing and low lease rates.
In about a year, Chevrolet plans to introduce a redesigned,
second-generation Volt with improved features and performance,
as a 2016 model, the sources said.
