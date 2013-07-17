* Updates will limit variability in fuel economy performance
on hybrids
* Changes will affect C-Max, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ hybrids
By Deepa Seetharaman
DEARBORN, Michigan, July 16 Ford Motor Co
will offer free software updates on its hybrid models to boost
their real-world fuel economy and better align with the gas
mileage advertised on the window sticker, a company executive
said on Tuesday.
Among the improvements, Ford plans to increase the maximum
all-electric speed on those vehicles from 62 miles per hour to
85 mph (99 km per hour to 137 kph). This will boost fuel
efficiency by allowing the car to rely on the lithium-ion
battery for a longer period of time.
The move affects the Ford C-Max and Fusion as well as the
Lincoln MKZ hybrids. The changes are designed to narrow the wide
range of fuel economy performance reported by hybrid drivers,
said Raj Nair, head of Ford's global product development.
"These enhancements will improve fuel economy satisfaction
in several different driving conditions and modes of operation,
like highway driving, short trips and use of climate control,"
Nair said during a media briefing.
Owners of about 77,000 hybrid vehicles in the United States
and Canada will be offered the upgrades free of charge. Nair
declined to provide a cost estimate for the updates.
The move comes as Ford faces a number of class action
lawsuits that claim the No. 2 U.S. automaker overstated the gas
mileage on its hybrids. Consumer Reports magazine said last year
that the Ford C-Max and Fusion hybrids fell far short of their
promised fuel economy in road tests.
Ford has said that aggressive driving, hot and cold weather
and battery performance have an outsized effect on a hybrid's
gas mileage. Hybrids show a wider range of results when compared
to gas-powered vehicles, Nair told reporters.
The company said last year that it was studying if U.S. fuel
economy tests for hybrids needed to be changed to reflect their
sensitivity. Nair said Tuesday that Ford's discussions with the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency continue, but "there's no
proposal forthcoming."
"All manufacturers are seeing increased variability with
hybrids from what you would normally see on gas engine
vehicles," he said. "So we're open to that dialogue with the EPA
on any revisions they may propose on hybrid vehicle testing."
The EPA estimates that the Lincoln MKZ hybrid gets about 45
miles per gallon on city roads and the highway combined. Both
the Fusion and C-Max are expected to get around 47 miles per
gallon.
As part of the fixes announced Tuesday, Ford will improve
the active grille shutters on those hybrids so they can reduce
aerodynamic drag under a wider range of temperatures.
Ford is also reducing the electric fan speed, shortening the
engine warm-up time and minimizing the use of the air
conditioning compressor to save energy.