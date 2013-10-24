DETROIT Oct 24 Ford Motor Co on Thursday
reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit and boosted
its full-year global earnings outlook, helped by an improved
outlook in Europe.
Third-quarter net income fell a little more than 22 percent
to $1.27 billion, or 31 cents per share, due to nearly $500
million in special charges, including $250 million spent on
restructuring Europe.
But excluding the one-time items, the second largest U.S.
automaker reported adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share. This
was better than the 38 cents expected, on average, by analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter revenue rose 12 percent to $36 billion. The
company expects total pretax profit to be higher than last
year's $8 billion. Previously, Ford said it expected its 2013
profit to be about equal to last year's levels.