DETROIT Nov 19 U.S. safety regulators have
closed an investigation into loss of steering in some large Ford
Motor Co sedans after the automaker said it would address
the issue on affected vehicles.
The investigation could have led to a recall in 28 states
outside a 22-state region where salt is used on roads to melt
ice and snow, which can cause corrosion.
In August, Ford recalled model year 2005 to 2011 Ford Crown
Victoria, Mercury Marquis and Lincoln Town Car sedans registered
in the 22 cold-weather states. Ford no longer manufactures any
of these three vehicles.
Rust could lead to separation of the steering column and the
loss of steering control.
Ford identified 419,210 vehicles in this 22-state region,
where 22 incidents of steering separation were reported.
Ford also identified 13 steering separation complaints in
the United States outside the 22 cold-weather states where
386,003 of the affected vehicles were sold. Ford did not find
evidence of the same corrosive issue found in the cold-weather
states.
But to address the concerns of possible steering
separations, Ford will inspect all affected vehicles outside the
cold-weather states and replace parts of the steering shaft if
they fail inspection, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said.
Based on Ford's actions to expand the inspection of the
three models of large sedans, NHTSA closed its investigation.
The vehicles are not recalled outside the cold-weather states.