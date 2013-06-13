By Deepa Seetharaman
| DETROIT, June 13
DETROIT, June 13 Ford Motor Co may branch
out and develop new models for Lincoln in fast-growing vehicle
segments as part of the second-largest U.S. automaker's latest
attempt to revive the struggling luxury brand and boost its
profits.
The company did not specify which vehicle segments it was
targeting. But in a presentation to investors on Thursday, Ford
showed in a chart that it expects the premium small-car and
crossover segments to grow sharply by 2015.
Lincoln does not currently offer a small car, but a person
familiar with the brand's strategy previously told Reuters that
the Lincoln brand is considering a near-luxury compact sedan for
2016 or later.
At the Detroit auto show this year, Ford showed a concept
version of the Lincoln MKC compact crossover that is expected to
go on sale next year.
There are vehicle markets "that we're not playing in today
that we can enter that are high-volume segments and growing
fast," Matt VanDyke, who is in charge of Lincoln's development
and day-to-day operations, said at an investor conference.
If approved, the small sedan likely would be sold in the
United States and China, the world's largest auto market. It
would compete against cars like General Motors Co.'s
Cadillac ATS and the Mercedes CLA.
Lincoln accounted for a little less than 4 percent of Ford's
U.S. vehicle sales last year. But the luxury market is expected
to grow quickly in the United States and China. Luxury brands
also confer a sense of status to automakers.
Lincoln was the top-selling U.S. luxury brand during the
1990s, at one point selling more than 230,000 cars a year. But
sales have since tumbled amid inadequate investment, and the
company sold 82,150 vehicles in the United States in 2012,
making it the eighth best-selling luxury brand. In comparison,
segment leader BMW sold 281,460 vehicles.
Ford is now trying to overhaul the Lincoln brand's musty
image and boost sales by developing new models, starting with
the MKZ sedan. The automaker also plans to launch the upscale
brand in China in the second half of 2014.
But Lincoln's overhaul got off to a shaky start this year
when quality and supply issues slowed the MKZ's roll-out.
Dealers had expected the sedan by the end of 2012, but inventory
reached "normal" levels only this spring.
Company officials said extra checks were needed correct fit
and finish problems. Some MKZs were also missing parts due to
parts shortages.
Lincoln sales were down 24 percent during the first quarter.
But the brand gained momentum in April and May, and during the
first five months of 2013, Lincoln sales were down 10.5 percent.