By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, July 22
DETROIT, July 22 Ford Motor Co has named
engineer Kumar Galhotra to succeed Jim Farley as head of the
company's Lincoln brand, the automaker said Tuesday.
Farley remains head of Ford's global marketing, sales and
service. Farley and Galhotra report to Ford President and Chief
Executive Mark Fields.
"As we are taking the brand global, adding new dealers in
China and increasing the pace of new product introductions, it
was time for a dedicated leader" at Lincoln, Ford spokeswoman
Susan Krusel said.
As president of Lincoln, Galhotra will oversee the
development of future Lincoln vehicles, as well as marketing and
sales.
Lincoln's U.S. sales dipped slightly in June, but were up 16
percent in the first half. The brand still trails most of its
competitors in the premium car sector. Segment leader
Mercedes-Benz outsells Lincoln by more than three to one in the
United States.
Galhotra, who will start his new job on Sept. 1, had been
Ford's vice president of engineering. His successor is Jim
Holland, who was named vice president of vehicle component and
systems engineering.
In another executive move announced on Tuesday, Ford hired
an executive from aerospace giant Lockheed Martin to head its
research operations.
The automaker said Paul Mascarenas, a 32-year Ford veteran,
is retiring as chief technical officer and vice president of
research and advanced engineering. Mascarenas led Ford's initial
foray into Silicon Valley, opening a "listening post" to connect
with inventors and entrepreneurs developing cutting-edge
technologies, products and services.
As Mascarenas' successor, Ford hired Ken Washington, who
reports to Raj Nair, group vice president of global product
development. Washington was vice president of Lockheed Martin's
Space Technology Advanced Research & Development Laboratories.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)