(Corrects first paragraph to "expects North American pretax profit," adding words "North American")

NEW YORK Dec 18 Ford Motor Co on Wednesday that its target for global automotive operating margin of between 8 percent and 9 percent is at risk, due to economic conditions in Europe and South America, and it expects North American pretax profit to be lower in 2014 than in 2013.

Ford shares fell before the opening of the market by about 4 percent after the company announced the change in its 2014 forecast from one given in the middle of this year.

(Additional reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York and Bernie Woodall in Detroit)