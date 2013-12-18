NEW YORK Dec 18 Ford Motor Co's Chief
Financial Officer Bob Shanks said on Wednesday that he does not
expect Chief Executive Alan Mulally to be succeeded by his
second-in-command in 2014.
Sources have said for months that Mulally, 68, is on the
short list to be named the new head of giant software company
Microsoft Corp.
But Shanks said on the sidelines of a meeting in New York to
announce the company's 2014 forecast that Mulally is "still
engaged" in company operations.
Shanks added he does not expect Mark Fields, Ford's chief
operating officer, to replace Mulally next year.