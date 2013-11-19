DETROIT Nov 19 Ford Motor Co will unveil its
next-generation 2015 Mustang, the first complete overhaul of the
iconic pony car since 2005, on December 5, the second-largest
U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.
The new Mustang, which marks its 50th anniversary next
spring, gets a more modern design, a more nimble chassis and
more efficient engines and transmissions intended to broaden the
car's appeal outside its core American audience.
The company announced the timing of the preview in a
description of a video posted on its Ford Mustang YouTube
channel. A Ford spokesman confirmed the date. ()