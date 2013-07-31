By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, July 31 Ford Motor Co, the
second-largest U.S. automaker, will offer this fall an F-150
pickup truck that can run on compressed natural gas to take
advantage of the resurgence in truck demand.
The move also allows Ford to capture consumers' interest, as
rivals General Motors Co and Fiat SpA's Chrysler
Group LLC sell revamped versions of their trucks to U.S. car
shoppers. Ford is expected to introduce its overhauled truck
next year.
U.S. demand for trucks is quickly growing, stoked by
strength in the housing and oil industries. U.S. sales of
full-size pickups are increasing at almost three times the pace
of the overall industry.
The appeal of compressed natural gas as an alternative to
gasoline is its relatively low price and growing abundance,
thanks to fracking, but a lack of refueling stations is a
liability.
The cost of a 2014 F-150 with a 3.7-liter V6 engine that can
run on both natural gas and gasoline can cost nearly $10,000
extra, depending on fuel-tank capacity.
"With the money saved using CNG, customers could start to
see payback on their investment in as little as 24 to 36
months," said Jon Coleman, Ford fleet sustainability and
technology manager.
Ford said CNG sells for an average of $2.11 per gallon of
gasoline equivalent. The national average for unleaded regular
fuel is $3.66 per gallon, the company said.
The F-150 is Ford's eighth vehicle in its CNG-ready lineup.
Ford also offers this option in its Transit and E-Series vans as
well as its F-350 trucks.
The automaker said it is "on pace" to sell more than 15,000
CNG-equipped vehicles, up 25 percent from 2012. One recent
client was communications company AT&T, which bought 650
F-350 trucks with the CNG option.