DETROIT, April 11 U.S. safety regulators said on
Friday they have closed an investigation into complaints of
reduced power in Ford F-150 pickup trucks, stopping short of
requesting a recall.
Ford came up with a protective shield that kept
condensation from developing to the point that it caused the
engine to misfire in nearly all of F-150s it tested. Dealers
were informed through a series of technical service bulletins,
and NHTSA was satisfied that the problem was solved without Ford
conducting a recall.
Last May, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
opened an investigation into F-150 pickups from model years 2011
to 2013, which accounted for about 360,000 vehicles made by Ford
Motor Co. Each of the pickup trucks has a 3.5-liter
EcoBoost engine.
NHTSA received 525 complaints and Ford informed NHTSA of
3,731 more that the company received. Nearly 19,000 warranty
claims may have involved the issue. No injuries, or crashes were
reported to Ford or NHTSA.
During the investigation, Ford told NHTSA that a misfire
could occur in its 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines which have twin
turbochargers under significantly humid and rainy conditions
because condensation could form, leading to the misfire of up to
three cylinders.
As it does when it closes an investigation, NHTSA reserved
the right to seek a recall of the affected vehicles in the
future.
