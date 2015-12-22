By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Ford Motor Co said on
Tuesday it will recall 313,000 older cars for headlight failures
linked to 11 crashes, as well as 4,700 vans, pick-ups and
mid-sized trucks for assorted issues.
The automaker said it is recalling 2003-2005 Ford Crown
Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis vehicles to replace the
lighting control module. The module's solder joints could crack
and interrupt power to the headlights - increasing the risk of
crash at night.
The Ford Crown Victoria was often used as a police vehicle
or taxis before the automaker phased it out in 2011.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
opened a new investigation of more than 500,000 Ford Crown
Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis cars in August after
reviewing more than 3,600 complaints of lighting failures and
reports of 15 crashes and one injury. The agency previously
investigated the same lighting issue in 2008 without demanding a
recall after finding no reports of crashes linked to the issue.
NHTSA said some drivers were able to turn the lights back
on, while some said lights flickered before turning off
completely.
The recall covers 296,004 cars in the United States, 14,714
in Canada and 2,096 in Mexico. Dealers will replace the lighting
control module.
Ford separately issued three other small recalls covering
about 4,700 vehicles. It is recalling 177 2016 Ford F-650 and
F-750 trucks to replace the rear air brake chamber due to a
defect that could cause a leak and inadvertent application of
the parking brake or diminished braking performance.
Ford is also recalling 1,300 2015 Ford Transit
dual-rear-wheel vehicles to replace rear axle shafts, which
could crack and cause a loss of power or unintended vehicle
movement when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake
engaged.
The automaker is calling back 3,200 2015 Ford F-150
SuperCrew vehicles to replace the front safety belt retractor
and pretensioner assembly, which might not restrain an occupant
in a crash.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)