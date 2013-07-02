Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
DETROIT, July 2 Ford Motor Co said that the overall U.S. auto industry will report its best monthly sales rate since December 2007, at a little over 16 million vehicles on an annualized basis.
Ford said total vehicle sales in the auto industry in June would be near 1.43 million, including medium and heavy trucks.
Ford's U.S. sales rose 13 percent to 235,643 vehicles in June. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
