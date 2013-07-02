DETROIT, July 2 Ford Motor Co said that the overall U.S. auto industry will report its best monthly sales rate since December 2007, at a little over 16 million vehicles on an annualized basis.

Ford said total vehicle sales in the auto industry in June would be near 1.43 million, including medium and heavy trucks.

Ford's U.S. sales rose 13 percent to 235,643 vehicles in June. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)