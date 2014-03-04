March 4 Ford Motor Co debuted new versions
of two medium-duty commercial trucks on Tuesday at a trade show
in Indianapolis, vehicles that - for the first time in years -
will be built without the help of Navistar International Corp
, Cummins Inc or Allison Transmission Holdings
Inc.
The 2016 F-650 and F-750 trucks, which will go on sale in
the spring of 2015, will be assembled at Ford's plant in Avon
Lake, Ohio and feature chassis, engine and transmissions all
built in-house.
For years, the two vehicles were built on chassis made in
Escobedo, Mexico under a joint venture with Navistar, using
diesel engines supplied by Cummins and transmissions supplied by
Allison.
Ford executives say bringing the components back in-house
will reduce costs and simplify service issues when they arise.
The production shift to the United States is welcome news
for most of the 1,600 UAW-represented production workers
employed at the Ohio plant.
They faced the specter of mass layoffs as Ford largely
phased out the E-Series "Econoline" van currently made in their
plant in favor of the new Transit line of vans, which will be
built in Kansas City. By moving medium-duty truck production
back to the United States, only a few hundred union members will
lose their jobs.
F-650 and F-750 buyers will have two engine choices with the
new trucks, according to Ford: a new 6.7-liter V8 diesel, built
at the company's plant in Chihuahua, Mexico, or a V-10 gasoline
engine built at its plant in Windsor, Ontario, which can be
factory-modified to run on compressed natural gas or liquid
propane gas.
Ford will no longer offer customers the option of having a
6.7-liter turbo diesel built by Cummins installed in the
vehicles. That powerplant provided the muscle for all the diesel
versions of the trucks in recent years but is being discontinued
as Ford brings the truck's key content in-house.
Both vehicles have also undergone major redesigns that have
put key components under the cab instead of behind the cab or on
the frame, a change Ford says will make it much easier for
buyers to customize their trucks.
That's important because the F-650 and F-750 are typically
sold as cab-and-chassis-only skeletons and customized by
purchasers to serve as everything from dump trucks to
ambulances, furniture and beverage delivery vehicles to
electric-utility and oil-field service trucks.
Ford said it will announce pricing later this year. The
current models currently retail for between $55,595 for a gas
engine-powered F-650 to $70,075 for a F-750 with a Cummins
6.7-liter diesel.