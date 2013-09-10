DETROIT, Sept 10 U.S. safety regulators are
investigating incidents of stalling in Ford Motor Co Focus
electric cars after receiving 12 consumer complaints.
The preliminary evaluation of the Focus electric cars from
2012 and 2013 model years was opened after 11 consumers alleged
their vehicle shut down while driving, according to documents
filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
An estimated 1,000 of the plug-in electric cars, launched last
year, are included in the probe.
Half of the incidents occurred at speeds above 30 miles per
hour, and all of the complaints were received within the past
five months, according to NHTSA. No accidents or injuries were
reported.
A Ford spokeswoman said the U.S. automaker is cooperating
with NHTSA's probe.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
could lead to a recall should regulators determine that a safety
issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.