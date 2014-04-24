(Adds forecast by Edmunds)
DETROIT, April 24 U.S. auto sales will rise 8.5
percent in April from a year ago as spring weather entices
consumers to look at new products, industry research firms J.D.
Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.
The annualized sales rate for April was forecast at 16.1
million vehicles, the firms said, with total sales at 1.395
million vehicles.
Edmunds.com, another research firm, said on Thursday that
April auto sales would rise 9.1 percent to 1.4 million vehicles,
for an annualized selling rate of 16.2 million vehicles.
Edmunds said April sales for General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co would each show a rise of about 5 percent
while three automakers would have double-digit gains: Nissan
Motor Co at 18 percent, Toyota Motor Corp
at 14 percent, and Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, at 12 percent.
"Auto sales are hitting their stride as the spring selling
season begins, and the pace has returned to the level expected
at this stage of the recovery," said Jeff Schuster, senior vice
president of forecasting at LMC Automotive. "Fueling the growth
further as the year progresses is a very robust level of
new-model activity, with 63 new or redesigned models expected to
hit showrooms, a 60 percent increase from last year."
March U.S. auto sales finished at an annualized selling rate
of 16.4 million vehicles, and last April's annualized selling
rate was 15.2 million vehicles.
The firms maintained forecasts of full-year 2014 U.S. auto
sales at 16.1 million vehicles, up from 15.6 million vehicles in
2013.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Andrew Hay and Jeffrey
Benkoe)