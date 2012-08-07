TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 7 LMC Automotive
lowered its forecasts for U.S. auto sales in 2012 and 2013 based
on slower economic growth than in the first half of this year,
an LMC executive said on Tuesday.
LMC, formerly a part of J.D. Power and Associates, lowered
its 2012 U.S. auto sales forecast to 14.3 million light vehicles
from its June forecast of 14.5 million, said Jeff Schuster, vice
president of LMC and its chief forecaster.
LMC also lowered its forecast for next year, to 15 million
vehicles from its previous forecast of 15.2 million vehicles.
Schuster revealed LMC's forecasts at a conference in
Traverse City, Michigan, of the Center for Automotive Research.