By Laurence Frost
PARIS May 2 France's auto sales fell less
sharply in April giving hope to carmakers that their market is
stabilising amid mixed signals for Europe's second-largest
economy.
French light vehicle registrations dropped 1.3 percent to
200,806 last month, with PSA Peugeot Citroen
deliveries rising and Renault's falling, the country's
CCFA industry association said in a statement on Wednesday. This
followed a 22 percent year-on-year plunge in March.
Firmer demand for delivery trucks and cars for company
fleets were among "signs of an economic turnaround", CCFA
spokesman Francois Roudier said. "Things are picking up
reasonably well."
U.S. auto sales rose 2.3 percent in April, according to
Autodata Corp figures published on May 1, as the broader economy
showed signs of strength.
April's auto market improvement was also enhanced by the
after-effects of government sales incentives that had boosted
small-car deliveries through March 2011. The year-on-year
comparison was the first since December 2008 that was unaffected
by the subsidies, Roudier said.
Sales may be bottoming out after a 16 percent fall for the
first four months and appear on track to meet the group's
full-year forecast of an 8-10 percent market contraction,
Roudier added.
Both French automakers have underlined efforts to draw down
stocks of unsold vehicles, which means a sales recovery could
take months to make itself felt on the factory floor.
Separate survey data released on Wednesday showed that
overall French manufacturing shrank for a second month in April,
with orders falling at the fastest pace in three years.
France's main consumer confidence index has meanwhile been
edging higher from a December low of 81 and rose one point to 89
last month, according to national statistics office INSEE.
Peugeot's April registrations increased 8.7 percent to
65,296 cars and delivery trucks, helped by more than 3,700
deliveries of its new Peugeot 208 small car, the CCFA said.
Smaller domestic rival Renault, whose Clio mini is awaiting
a replacement later in the year, recorded a 5.8 percent decline
to 49,303 vehicles.
European market leader Volkswagen, which had in
recent months gained ground on the French car makers in their
home market, recorded a 4.9 percent April sales decline in
France, as deliveries by its no-frills Seat brand plunged by
one-third.
Italian auto sales figures for April are due to be published
later on Wednesday, with German data to follow on Thursday.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)