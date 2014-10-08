(Adds details on vehicles with greatest improvements, comments
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Oct 8 American motorists stand to
save billions of dollars a year from higher fuel economy
vehicles now on the road, the Environmental Protection Agency
said on Wednesday.
Fuel economy for new light-duty vehicles in the United
States reached an all-time high in the 2013 model year,
averaging 24.1 miles per gallon, up 0.5 mpg on the year, the EPA
said in an annual report. At the same time, average carbon
dioxide emissions fell to a record low.
U.S. fuel economy has increased in eight of the last nine
years and is up nearly 5 mpg since 2004, the agency said.
The EPA said recent improvements in part reflected
automakers' rapid adoption of more efficient technologies such
as gasoline direct injection engines, turbo chargers and
advanced transmissions.
"Today's announcement points to the greatness of American
ingenuity and the strength of our auto industry," EPA
administrator Gina McCarthy said.
The EPA estimates that a plan to double fuel economy by 2025
will save the average American family more than $8,000 in fuel
costs per vehicle.
The agency said Mazda vehicles averaged the highest fuel
economy, at 28.1 mpg, and lowest greenhouse gas emissions from
the 2013 car and light truck fleet.
Nissan logged the biggest improvement in average fuel
economy and greenhouse gas reductions, posting fleet-wide fuel
economy of 26.2 mpg, up 8.7 percent on the year.
"The realization of this accomplishment came in part due to
the introduction of three all-new fuel-efficient models for the
2013 model year - Altima, Pathfinder and Sentra," Nissan Group
said in a statement.
Sport utility vehicles, long castigated as gas-guzzlers,
achieved the greatest improvement by class, the EPA said.
Assuming gas prices of $3.50 per gallon, the 3-mpg jump in
passenger car fuel economy from 2008 to 2013 would save a
typical driver over $300 in the first year, the Natural
Resources Defense Council estimated.
