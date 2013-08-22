COLOGNE, Germany Aug 22 The spoiler popped up
automatically when the speedometer of the new Audi RS7 Sportback
moved past 130 kilometres an hour on Charles Bridge in central
Prague, creating just enough downforce to ensure the tyres
gripped the road around the next turn.
Racing through the city's scenic old quarter in the "Forza
Motorsport 5" videogame is unnervingly realistic - not least
thanks to the force-feedback steering wheel that makes the
speeding driver struggle to keep control.
The upcoming Microsoft Xbox One game is also just
one example of an increasingly symbiotic relationship between
software developers and the auto industry. Together they get
games fans behind the wheel and carmakers in pole position to
woo today's younger consumers as tomorrow's car buyers.
Even if many of the players may not be able to afford to buy
a car now, Volkswagen's Audi sponsors the game since
it can start winning brand loyalty for the future. It is also
well aware that driving games are not just enjoyed by the young.
"It's not just about reaching the youth - an Audi in a video
game also reaches our core target group. Unlike in a movie where
there is a straight narrative, a video game is interactive and
the storyline is not defined in advance," said Kai Mensing, head
of International Product Placement at the company.
Meanwhile Nissan competes on screens as a partner
in Sony's rival PlayStation game "Gran Turismo", giving
gamers the chance to enter a competition which starts with
driving a Leaf electric car in their living rooms and could lead
to actually racing a real 370Z sports car on Britain's
Silverstone circuit.
"We take you all the way through to being a racing driver,"
said Gareth Dunsmore, general manager for marketing in Europe,
adding that its "GT Academy" finalist Lucas Ordonez went on to a
real world podium finish at the Le Mans 24 hour race in 2011.
Nissan's digital advertising spend has trebled in the last
five years and is expected to top $500 million this year,
roughly 25 percent of Nissan's overall advertising outlay.
"GT Academy is a great way for us to attract the gaming
community to the brand. A million people have experienced this
year driving an electric vehicle in a game," Dunsmore said.
PRODUCT PLACEMENT
Consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates
in-game advertising will be a $2.8 billion industry worldwide
this year. Carmakers say it is cheaper than product placement in
films and they can even collect licensing fees for handing over
their vehicle specifications to game developers.
Games industry analyst Brian Blau of Gartner, who once
worked on licensing deals with carmakers, said auto companies
are willing to pay as much as a million dollars if one of their
cars is deeply integrated into the storyline of a video game,
all the way down to appearing on the cover of the box.
"Advertisers are very keen on these kinds of immersive
technologies," he said.
And carmakers need to stimulate demand amongst younger
drivers.
In Germany, Europe's largest auto market and home to major
car companies like VW, sales of vehicles to younger people have
been in decline, with official data showing the share of new
cars sold to people aged between 21 and 39 dropping each year
since 2009 from 19.8 percent to 16.2 percent currently.
Whereas car sales have stagnated at around 3 million
vehicles for years, video game sales in Germany rose for a third
straight year in 2012 to a record 73.7 million. More
importantly, over a quarter of the 26 million Germans that
regularly played video games last year earn above-average
incomes, taking home over 3,000 euros after tax every month.
For carmakers this means an audience expanding in size,
increasing in affluence and diversifying in its base, and
experts agree that product placement in video games can be an
extremely effective tool to promote a brand.
"Gaming is a very engaging and captive environment that
requires your full concentration. When people watch the Super
Bowl on TV, however, they're multitasking - tweeting and
commenting on their Facebook page throughout the game," said
Dave Madden, senior vice-president of global media sales at
games developer Electronic Arts.
German psychotherapist Bert te Wildt knows first-hand just
how powerful, and even addictive, video games can be compared to
other mediums having researched gaming dependency.
"The feeling of being behind the wheel of a fast car is far
more intense when you drive it yourself in a digital world than
when you watch it in a film, for instance," said te Wildt, a
physician at Ruhr University's LWL Clinic for Psychosomatic
Medicine and Psychotherapy in Bochum.
"And now that these cyberspace vehicles are nearly
photo-realistic, product placement in video games has become
that much more attractive for carmakers," he added.
CROSS-MARKETING
And product placement is also attractive to videogames
publishers.
Microsoft's "Forza Motorsport 5" and Sony's "Gran
Turismo 6" have been nominated for the best titles for the Xbox
and PlayStation consoles at this week's Gamescom convention in
Cologne and Daimler had its gull-winged Mercedes-Benz
SLS parked in front of Sony's press hall this week to promote
the upcoming PlayStation 4 title "DriveClub".
But the automaker's interest goes well beyond racing games.
Caroline Pilz, head of product placement at Mercedes, said a
campaign last year with SimCity Social, a form of Electronic
Arts citybuilding game that was played on Facebook until
recently, far exceeded its expectations in boosting the
awareness and image of its A-Class car ahead of a crucial
relaunch.
"Social gaming is a fantastic platform to go beyond the
normal male audience that play racing games and instead reach
females between 25-45 that don't read car magazines, who are in
the perfect age to purchase compact cars like the A-Class," the
head of product placement at Mercedes told Reuters.
Apart from allowing gamers to share achievements with
friends and other players, online connectivity offers carmakers
the added ability to tout their latest models in software
updates that include exclusive downloadable content.
Just don't expect carmakers to have their vehicles driven
around in September's hotly-anticipated "Grand Theft Auto V"
game, since running over people with a BMW or Mercedes
is not what the carmakers want to see.
One developer who asked not to be named said his car game
did not feature any pedestrians or bystanders at all.
Even portraying vehicle crashes of the kind portrayed in
Electronic Arts' "Need for Speed" is controversial, because it
could spark safety concerns.
"We have very specific understandings of how we would show
damage to a car," he said.