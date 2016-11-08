BEIJING Nov 8 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co said on Tuesday it is aiming to more than
double its annual vehicle sales to two million cars globally by
2020, riding growth in its Volvo brand and its new Lynk & Co
brand.
Geely said on its official Wechat micro-blog account on
Tuesday that it plans to launch more than 30 new or
significantly redesigned vehicle models by 2020 and aims to
become a top 10 global automaker by volume by 2020.
Buoyed by fast-selling the Geely GC9 and its crossover SUV
variants, which Geely developed with engineering help from
Volvo, sales of Geely cars, including those sold outside China,
have been growing faster than the company forecast at the outset
of this year.
