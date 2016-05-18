(Adds details, GM reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. auto safety regulators
will oversee General Motors Co's decision-making about potential
vehicle safety issues for another year, until May 2017, the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told the
automaker in a letter made public on Tuesday.
The Detroit automaker agreed to monthly meetings and
enhanced oversight in 2014 and was fined $35 million by NHTSA
over its delayed response to an ignition switch defect in
millions of vehicles that was linked to 399 deaths and injuries.
The agency in a Friday letter, which was reviewed by Reuters,
exercised its right to extend the agreement for a third and
final year.
GM's costs related to the ignition switch defects topped $2
billion, including a $900 million settlement with the U.S.
Justice Department in September 2015, which also included a
separate three-year consent decree and oversight by an outside
independent monitor.
Under the 2014 agreement with NHTSA, GM must provide a
written list every month of all safety issues under review by
the automaker's investigators - often before the company decides
whether to launch a recall.
Other automakers do not typically need to disclose safety
issues until they determine the issues pose an unreasonable risk
to drivers and vehicles must be recalled.
NHTSA said in its letter Friday that GM shares its belief
that the meetings "have been useful to proactively and
expeditiously address potential safety-related defects and to
facilitate communication."
GM spokesman Jim Cain said the automaker is committed to
working closely with NHTSA.
"We have worked hard to build a productive and highly
effective working relationship with the agency," Cain said.
The monthly meetings and disclosures have at times helped
prompt GM recalls.
GM agreed to recall 317,000 2013-2016 Chevrolet Sonic and
Trax vehicles and 2013-2015 Chevrolet Spark vehicles in the
United States equipped with a "Bring Your Own Media" radio,
documents posted Monday by NHTSA show. The recall came after at
least two discussions between GM and NHTSA on the issue in
March.
The radios may fail to provide a warning chime when the
driver, after turning off the ignition and leaving the key in,
waits 10 minutes or longer to open the door. That fails to
comply with U.S. theft protection rules. The recall also
impacted about 44,000 vehicles in China.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Leslie Adler)