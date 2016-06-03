BUSAN, South Korea, June 3 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co plans to launch a luxury all-electric vehicle under its Genesis marque to build out the lineup of its new premium brand, Senior Vice President Manfred Fitzgerald said.

"We will definitely go as Genesis brand down the road of alternative propulsions and it is very, very obvious that EV is definitely on the map," Fitzgerald told reporters on the sidelines of an auto show in Busan on Thursday.

"I think full electric cars will be the future in the auto industry," said the former Lamborghini director who recently joined Hyundai and leads strategy for Genesis, which broke out as a standalone luxury brand in November.

In comments embargoed from publication until Friday, he did not elaborate on details such as when a Genesis electric car would be launched.

Hyundai Motor plans to add a diesel version of its G80 large sedan in the first half of next year, the company said in a statement.

The gasoline-powered G80, unveiled at the auto show, is the second model under the Genesis brand after G90 and will be introduced in South Korea next month.

