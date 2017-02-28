BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 General Motors Co plans to sell its majority ownership stake in General Motors East Africa to its Japanese partner Isuzu Motors Ltd, GM said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by Nikkei. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.