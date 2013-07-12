DETROIT, July 12 General Motors Co has
announced that its president of GM Southeast Asia, GM Thailand
and Chevrolet sales in Thailand will leave the automaker at the
end of the month to pursue other interests.
Martin Apfel, 53, had been with the U.S. automaker since
1989. His Asia roles will be filled by two executives until a
permanent successor is named, GM said on Wednesday.
Apfel is the second high-level overseas GM executive to
leave in the last few weeks. GM said on June 21 that its
Chevrolet and Cadillac sales chief in Europe, Susan Docherty,
will exit on Sept. 30 after 27 years with the automaker.
GM has been seeking to shore up sales of its Chevrolet brand
outside the United States. The automaker on June 25 named its
U.S. sales chief, Alan Batey, to lead global Chevrolet, which
accounts for more than half of GM's worldwide sales.
GM has been selling cars in Southeast Asia since before
World War Two, but it remains a relatively small player.
Emerging markets make up half of the vehicles sold worldwide and
industry estimates project that figure at two-thirds by 2020.
Global automakers including GM perceive Southeast Asian
markets including Indonesia as possible growth engines. At
present, GM has less than 1 percent market share in Indonesia,
but Chief Executive Dan Akerson has said he thinks the automaker
could grab a 7 to 10 percent share of that market.
In Thailand, the top five automakers are all Japanese.
Jim DeLuca, vice president of manufacturing for GM's
international operations, will fill part of Apfel's role. Mark
Barnes, sales and marketing vice president for GM's
international operations and chief country operations officer
for Africa and Australia, will oversee sales and marketing in
Southeast Asia for now, GM said.