DETROIT Feb 5 General Motors Co plans to begin building the Chevrolet Bolt, its all-new $30,000 electric car, in October 2016 at an underused small-car plant north of Detroit, two supplier sources said.

GM's production target for the Bolt is about 25,000 to 30,000 cars a year, the sources said.

The Bolt will be assembled, along with a companion model for GM's Opel subsidiary in Europe, at the Orion Township plant, the sources said. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, editing by G Crosse)