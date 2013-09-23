DETROIT, Sept 23 General Motors Co said on Monday it had reached a deal to buy back 120 million of its preferred shares from the United Auto Workers health care trust for about $3.2 billion.

In connection with the purchase of the Series A preferred stock from the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, also known as a VEBA, GM said it expects to record a charge of about $800 million in the third quarter that will be treated as a special item.

UAW VEBA currently holds 260 million shares of Series A preferred stock, with an additional 16 million shares held by Canada Holdings, GM said.