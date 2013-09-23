WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
DETROIT, Sept 23 General Motors Co said on Monday it had reached a deal to buy back 120 million of its preferred shares from the United Auto Workers health care trust for about $3.2 billion.
In connection with the purchase of the Series A preferred stock from the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, also known as a VEBA, GM said it expects to record a charge of about $800 million in the third quarter that will be treated as a special item.
UAW VEBA currently holds 260 million shares of Series A preferred stock, with an additional 16 million shares held by Canada Holdings, GM said.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.