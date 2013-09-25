DETROIT, Sept 25 General Motors Co's
chief executive said on Wednesday he envisioned a woman running
one of the three U.S. automakers one day, and that it was
inevitable in an industry where half the customers are female.
"The Detroit 3 are all run by noncar guys," Dan Akerson said
at a conference, referring to GM, the top U.S. automaker, and
its smaller rivals, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group
LLC. "Some day, there'll be a Detroit 3 that's run by a
car gal."
"I don't know when, but I think there are an unbelievable
number of talented women in automotive, certainly at General
Motors," Akerson said. "It's inevitable."
One of the executives whom analysts and industry observers
have cited as a potential successor to Akerson is Mary Barra,
GM's global product development chief.
Akerson declined to say whether a $3.2-billion buyback of
preferred shares from a United Auto Workers union trust
announced Monday, and an upgrade to investment-grade level by a
major U.S. credit rating agency, would lead to a common dividend
at the company. He said GM continued on its plan to improve
profitability and cash flow.